How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

November 14, 2019 5:05 pm
 
Wall Street capped a day of listless trading Thursday with the S&P 500 hitting a record high for the second straight day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite ended with slight losses. The market’s lethargic turn came on a day with little market-moving news. Investors are awaiting more details on the status of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.59 points, or 0.1%, to 3,096.63.

The Dow slipped 1.63 points, or less than 0.1%, to 27,781.96.

The Nasdaq fell 3.08 points, or less than 0.1%, to 8,479.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 0.39 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,588.79.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 3.55 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 100.72 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3.70 points, or less than 0.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 10.07 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 589.78 points, or 23.5%.

The Dow is up 4,454.50 points, or 19.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,843.74 points, or 27.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.23 points, or 17.8%.

