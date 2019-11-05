Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

November 5, 2019 4:58 pm
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite both closed at fresh record highs Tuesday, while the S&P 500 fell slightly but is still up for the week.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 3.65 points, or 0.1%, to 3,074.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.52 points, or 0.1%, to 27,492.63.

The Nasdaq added 1.48 points, or 0.02%, to 8,434.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.22, or 0.1%, to 1,599.61.

For the Week:

The S&P 500 is up 7.71 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 145.27 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 48.28 points, or 0.6%

The Russell 2000 is up 10.28 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 567.77 points, or 22.7%.

The Dow is up 4,165.17 points, or 17.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,799.40 points, or 27.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 251.05 points, or 18.6%.

