The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

November 26, 2019 4:42 pm
 
Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, adding to the market’s solid start to the week and nudging the major indexes to record highs for the second straight day.

Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending helped power the rally. Investors were encouraged by more signs that the U.S. and China are making progress toward ending their costly trade war.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 6.88 points, or 0.2%, to 3,140.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 55.21 points, or 0.2%, to 28,121.68.

The Nasdaq composite added 15.44 points, or 0.2%, to 8,647.93.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 2.33 points, or 0.1%, to 1,624.23.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 246.06 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 30.23 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 128.05 points, or 1.5%

The Russell 2000 is up 35.29 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 633.67 points, or 25.3%.

The Dow is up 4,794.22 points, or 20.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,012.66 points, or 30.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 275.67 points, or 20.4%.

