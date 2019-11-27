Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

November 27, 2019 4:48 pm
 
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more record highs on a holiday-shortened week.

Optimism on trade talks between the U.S. and China as well as encouraging reports on the economy kept the market chugging higher. Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending posted some of the biggest gains. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 13.11 points, or 0.4%, to 3,153.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 42.32 points, or 0.2%, to 28,164.

The Nasdaq climbed 57.24 points, or 0.7%, to 8,705.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 9.87 points, or 0.6%, to 1,634.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 43.34 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 288.38 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 185.29 points, or 2.2%

The Russell 2000 is up 45.16 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 646.78 points, or 25.8%.

The Dow is up 4,836.54 points, or 20.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,069.90 points, or 31.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 285.55 points, or 21.2%.

