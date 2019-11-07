Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Huntington Ingalls: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 7, 2019 7:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) _ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $154 million.

The Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.74 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.63 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

Advertisement

Huntington Ingalls shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'