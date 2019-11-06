Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

ICF: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 6, 2019 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $19.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $373.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $371.7 million.

Advertisement

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.5 billion.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

ICF shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $85.91, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICFI

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit