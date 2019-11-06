ICF: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $19.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $373.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $371.7 million.

Advertisement

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.5 billion.

ICF shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $85.91, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICFI

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.