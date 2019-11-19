Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Japan records trade surplus as exports, imports fall

November 19, 2019 8:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — Japan recorded a trade surplus of 17.3 billion yen ($159 million) in October, the first surplus in four months, as exports to the U.S. fell and oil prices slipped.

Exports to the U.S. dipped 11% in October, including autos and auto parts, marking the third straight month of declines. And imports from the U.S. fell 17%, such as agricultural products and gas fuels, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

Exports and imports to other regions, including Europe and China, also fell.

Overall, exports fell 9.2 percent last month from the same month the previous year, while imports declined 14.8 percent, according to the Finance Ministry’s preliminary report.

Advertisement

The tariff war between the U.S. and China has taken a toll across Asia, hurting manufacturers and supply chains.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

A dispute between Japan and South Korea over high-tech exports has added to the uncertainty.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address