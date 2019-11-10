Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Kaiser Permanente CEO Tyson dies unexpectedly at 60

November 10, 2019 4:46 pm
 
Health care provider Kaiser Permanente says its chairman and CEO, Bernard Tyson, has died unexpectedly at the age of 60.

No other details were provided in the company’s announcement, which said that Tyson died in his sleep early Sunday.

The board of directors has named Executive Vice President Gregory Adams as interim chairman and CEO.

Executive Committee Chair Edward Pei says Tyson was “an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader and an honorable man.”

