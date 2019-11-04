Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Krispy Kreme reverses course, allows student resale service

November 4, 2019 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Krispy Kreme has reached an agreement with a Minnesota college student who drove to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of doughnuts to resell them in the Twin Cities area.

The company said in a statement Monday that Jayson Gonzalez of Champlin can now work with Krispy Kreme as an independent operator. The deal also includes a 500-dozen doughnut donation when he starts up again.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the 21-year-old Gonzalez also announced the deal on his Facebook page, adding that he’s “pumped” to continue his business.

Last week, Krispy Kreme told Gonzalez to stop the resell venture because it created a liability for the company.

Advertisement

The confectionary giant said in its statement Monday that the “temporary stoppage” was to ensure product quality and regulatory compliance.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president