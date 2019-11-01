Listen Live Sports

London Bridge inquest raises questions on Security Services

November 1, 2019 7:22 am
 
LONDON (AP) — An inquest into the 2017 London Bridge attacks has expressed concerns about the Security Services policy of sometimes suspending investigations of people thought to pose a possible risk to the public because of other pressing priorities.

Investigating the attack that killed eight people, chief coroner Mark Lucraft’s report said Friday that the “suspension of priority investigations is a matter of legitimate public concern.”

He said families of the victims had been critical of the Security Services’ decision to suspend its monitoring of Khuram Butt, leader of the three attackers shot dead by police after they drove a van into pedestrians and stabbed people in Borough Market.

During the inquest, evidence showed that the 27-year-old Butt looked at extremist material online and studied Islamic State videos and sermons from extremist preachers.

