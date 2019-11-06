Lumber Liquidators: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) _ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toano, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $264 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $275.9 million.

Advertisement

Lumber Liquidators shares have dropped roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.