Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Mack Truck workers ratify four-year pact after 12-day strike

November 4, 2019 11:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MACUNGIE, Pa. (AP) — Mack Truck workers in Pennsylvania and two other states have ratified a four-year collective bargaining agreement reached after a 12-day walkout last month.

The United Auto Workers Local 677 said more than 79 percent of members voted Sunday in favor of the pact, which covers about 3,500 workers at plants in Macungie and Middletown, Pennsylvania, as well as Hagerstown and Baltimore, Maryland and Jacksonville, Florida.

Union secretary-treasurer Ray Curry said the pact includes “significant wage increases, job security protections, and held the line on health care costs.”

Members in the three states walked out just before midnight Sept. 12, citing concerns about wages, job security and pension and health benefits. A tentative agreement was reached Oct. 24.

Advertisement

The strike lasted longer than a nine-day walkout in 1984.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president