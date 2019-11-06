Listen Live Sports

MacroGenics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 6, 2019 5:25 pm
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.6 million in its third quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 95 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $18.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.3 million.

MacroGenics shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.37, a decrease of 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNX

