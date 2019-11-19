Listen Live Sports

Man stabbed to death aboard San Francisco area train

November 19, 2019 7:14 pm
 
HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — A California transit chief says a man has been stabbed to death on a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train during a fight.

Interim BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez told reporters at a news conference that officials began receiving 911 calls Tuesday afternoon about a fight aboard a train between two men.

He says transit officers boarded the train at the next stop and found a man bleeding, who was possibly the victim of a stabbing. He says the man died.

Alvarez says transit officers quickly searched the area and were able to apprehend a suspect.

He said there is no threat to the public because it was a fight between two people who engaged each other.

Officials did not immediately provide any other details.

