Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher on Wall Street

November 27, 2019 11:59 am
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher on Wall Street as investors remained optimistic about trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

Markets were also encouraged Wednesday by a report showing that the U.S. economy continued growing at a modest rate over the summer.

Technology and communications companies posted some of the biggest gains. Autodesk rose 4.2% and Comcast rose 1.9%.

Deere slumped 5.3% and Dell lost 3.2%. Both issued weak forecasts.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.2%, to 3,147.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 28,117. The Nasdaq rose 40 points, or 0.5%, to 8,689.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.76%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street keeping major indexes near the record highs they closed at a day earlier.

Technology and communications companies led the way higher early Wednesday. Autodesk rose 4.7% and Comcast rose 1.3%.

Deere slumped 4.2% and Dell lost 4.5%. Both issued weak forecasts.

The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 3,145.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24 points, or 0.1%, to 28,098. The Nasdaq rose 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,668.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

