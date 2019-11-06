Markets Right Now: Stocks close mostly lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing mostly lower on Wall Street after a day of waffling between small gains and losses.

The market stumbled in the late morning Wednesday following a report that the U.S. and China wouldn’t sign their initial trade deal until next month, but the losses were mostly gone within two hours.

Losses for energy and communications stocks offset gains in health care.

The S&P 500 edged up 2 points, or 0.1%, to 3,076, two points below the record high it set on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down a fraction at 27,492. The Nasdaq fell 24 points, or 0.3%, to 8,410.

Small-company stocks fell. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.82%.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are slipping in midday trading on Wall Street as the market pulls back after a string of record highs.

The slide Wednesday came after Reuters reported that the signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal could be delayed to next month.

Energy and technology stocks fell the most. Exxon Mobil fell 2% and Micron Technology lost 2.9%.

HP soared 11% following reports that Xerox was considering a takeover bid for the company.

Safe-play sectors like utilities were holding up better than the rest of the market.

The S&P 500 fell 6 points, or 0.2%, to 3,067.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 48 points, or 0.2%, to 27,442. The Nasdaq fell 46 points, or 0.6%, to 8,388.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.82%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are moving slightly lower in early trading on Wall Street, weighed down by losses in energy and industrial companies.

Noble Energy fell 2.5% in the early going on Wednesday, and 3M lost 1.4%.

CVS Health jumped 4% after turning in quarterly results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts, and HP soared 12% following reports that Xerox was considering a takeover bid for the company.

The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,070.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 27 points, or 0.1%, to 27,463. The Nasdaq fell 23 points, or 0.3%, to 8,411.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.82%.

