The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in early trading

November 19, 2019 9:41 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Technology companies and banks are leading stocks slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Broadcom rose 3.5% in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday, and Citigroup rose 1%.

Several big retailers were making big moves after reporting their latest results.

TJX rose 1.8% after turning in a solid report card, but Kohl’s plunged 14.5% after its earnings fell far short of what analysts were looking for. Home Depot sank 4.2% after issuing a weak forecast.

The S&P 500 rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 3,124.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 22 points, or 0.1%, to 28,056. The Nasdaq climbed 23 points, or 0.3%, to 8,573.

Bond price didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.80%.

