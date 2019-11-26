Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Markets Right Now: Modest gains leave stocks at record highs

November 26, 2019 4:08 pm
 
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Technology companies and retailers led stocks modestly higher on Wall Street, adding to the market’s solid start to the week.

The latest gains were enough to leave major indexes at record highs Tuesday for the second day in a row.

Investors were encouraged by more signs that the U.S. and China are making progress toward ending their costly trade war.

Dick’s Sporting Goods jumped 18.6% after releasing earnings that soared past analysts’ forecasts. Best Buy climbed 9.9% after releasing strong results of its own.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 3,140.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 55 points, or 0.2%, to 28,121. The Nasdaq rose 15 points, or 0.2%, to 8,647.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.73%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in midday trading on Wall Street as traders waited for developments in trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Technology and communications companies rose Tuesday. Disney, which recently launched a video streaming service, climbed 2.4%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods soared 20.5% after releasing earnings that blew past analysts’ forecasts. Best Buy jumped 9.6% after reporting strong results of its own.

The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 3,138.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 38 points, or 0.1%, to 28,103. The Nasdaq rose 18 points, or 0.2%, to 8,651.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.73%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks held near record levels in early trading on Wall Street as traders waited for the next developments in trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Technology and communications companies were mostly higher early Tuesday, while banks and health care stocks fell.

In earnings news, Dollar Tree slumped 16.6% after reporting results that fell short of analysts’ forecasts, while Best Buy jumped 5.1% after releasing solid earnings.

The S&P 500 edged up less than 1 point to 3,134.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average held steady at 28,066. The Nasdaq edged up 3 points to 8,635.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.74%.

