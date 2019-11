Markets Right Now: Stocks pull back from record highs

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

1 p.m.

Stocks are ending an abbreviated session of trading with losses after sharp drops in oil and gas prices dragged down energy companies.

Trading ended earlier than usual on Friday, which was a half day for markets following Thanksgiving.

All 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 index lost ground, led by energy stocks. Apache sank 4%, and Devon Energy fell 2.8%.

Retailers were mixed as shoppers look for deals on Black Friday.

The S&P 500 lost 12 points, or 0.4% to 3,141.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 112 points, or 0.4%, to 28,051. The Nasdaq lost 39 points, or 0.5%, to 8,665.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks moved lower in midday trading on Wall Street as major indexes come off record highs from earlier in the week.

Trading volume was lighter than usual on Friday with markets open for only a half day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Energy stocks had some of the sharpest drops following tumbles in prices for crude oil and natural gas. Helmerich & Payne lost 3%.

Retailers are mixed as shoppers look for deals on Black Friday.

The S&P 500 slipped 7 points, or 0.2% to 3,146.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82 points, or 0.3%, to 28,082. The Nasdaq lost 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,689.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as the major indexes come off record highs from earlier in the week.

Trading volume could be light Friday with the markets open for only a half day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Technology and health care companies are leading the way lower in early trading. AutoDesk fell 1.2% and UnitedHealth Group dropped 0.9%

Retailers are mixed as shoppers look for deals on Black Friday.

The S&P 500 slipped 6 points, or 0.2% to 3,147.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88 points, or 0.3%, to 28,075. The Nasdaq lost 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,683.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

