Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks slightly lower as tech shares slip

November 14, 2019 9:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street led by a decline in technology companies.

Cisco fell 6.4% early Thursday. Walmart raised its profit forecast and rose 2.8%.

Advertisement

Traders are looking for clarity on the status of U.S.-China trade talks. Chinese officials said Thursday that a rollback of tariffs should be part of any deal.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell makes another appearance before Congress, where he is expected to say the Fed will leave rates unchanged in the coming months, unless the economy shows signs of worsening.

The S&P 500 fell less than 1 point to 3,093.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3 points to 27,780. The Nasdaq fell 12 points, or 0.1%, to 8,469.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.83%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off