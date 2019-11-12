Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: US stock indexes open slightly higher

November 12, 2019 9:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Micron Technology rose 1.8% in early trading Tuesday, and Baxter International climbed 1.5%.

Advertisement

Rockwell International jumped 13.9% after reporting earnings that were far ahead of what analysts were expecting. Homebuilder D.H. Horton also rose 2.9% after turning in solid quarterly results.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 3,092.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23 points, or 0.1%, to 27,717. The Nasdaq rose 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,481.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.93%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes