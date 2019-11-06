Listen Live Sports

Maryland medical system picks new CEO in wake of scandal

November 6, 2019 4:12 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The University of Maryland Medical System has a new president and chief executive officer, after a self-dealing contract scandal caused multiple resignations in leadership.

The system’s board of directors announced the appointment of Dr. Mohan Suntha to the position on Wednesday. The appointment is effective Dec. 1.

Suntha has served as president and CEO at the University of Maryland Medical Center. That’s the flagship academic medical center in downtown Baltimore. He previously served as president and CEO of St. Joseph Medical Center.

James DiPaula, chair of the system’s board, says Suntha is an accomplished physician, a skilled hospital executive and a proven leader.

A self-dealing scandal this year prompted the resignations of top board leaders, as well as former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

