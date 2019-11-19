Listen Live Sports

Maximus: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

November 19, 2019
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $60.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 93 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $755 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $756.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $240.8 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.89 billion.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.15 billion to $3.3 billion.

Maximus shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMS

