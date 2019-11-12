Listen Live Sports

McDonald’s workers say anti-harassment efforts fall short

November 12, 2019 8:32 am
 
McDonald’s got tough on its former CEO, who was fired last week for having a consensual relationship with an employee.

Now, some workers say, the company needs to get tougher on sexual harassment in its restaurants.

On Tuesday, former McDonald’s employee Jenna Ries filed a class-action lawsuit against the company and one of its Michigan franchisees. Ries says she and female colleagues were subjected to repeated physical and verbal harassment.

She’s one of at least 50 workers who have filed sexual harassment charges against McDonald’s with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or in state courts.

McDonald’s says it updated its harassment policy in January and added a hotline for employees in June.

The company also unveiled an anti-harassment training program last month, but franchisees aren’t required to provide it.

