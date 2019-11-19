Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Microsoft competes for popularity with upstart Slack

November 19, 2019 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Microsoft says that its own workplace collaboration service Teams now has more than 20 million daily active users.

That’s 8 million more than what upstart work messaging service Slack boasted of having last month. Microsoft is in a fierce popularity contest with Slack.

Slack, which had its initial public offering in June, was in a federally-mandated quiet period when Microsoft first revealed its Teams metrics in early July.

Slack has since gotten louder about downplaying the numbers, saying users are more engaged with its customizable service than “legacy suites of badly connected products” — a thinly veiled swipe at Microsoft.

Advertisement

Microsoft benefits from being able to bundle Teams as part of a software package that includes email and other products.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Slack’s shares took a hit after Microsoft’s announcement Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address