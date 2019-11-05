NII: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NII Holdings Inc. (NIHD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its third quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 7 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $1.81. A year ago, they were trading at $7.60.

