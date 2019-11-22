Listen Live Sports

Nordstrom and Gap gain while Tesla and Pure Storage slide

November 22, 2019 4:46 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Nordstrom Inc., up $3.63 to $37.95

The high-end retailer reported earnings that blew past Wall Street analysts’ forecasts.

Tesla Inc., down $21.79 to $333.04

Investors had concerns about the company’s entry into the highly competitive market for pickup trucks.

Gap Inc., up 72 cents to $16.94

Two weeks after ousting its CEO, the struggling retailer reported earnings that slightly beat forecasts.

Hibbett Sports Inc., up $3.67 to $28.69

The sporting goods retailer’s earnings and sales easily beat forecasts.

Pure Storage Inc., down $2.99 to $16.86

The data storage company’s revenue in the latest quarter came in far short of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $4.25 to $108.40

The food maker’s earnings easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Splunk Inc., up $13.66 to $140.50

The company, which makes software that helps companies analyze internal data, posted better-than-expected results.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $2.77 to $60.74

The biotechnology company reported profit and revenue in its latest quarter that fell well short of analysts’ estimates.

