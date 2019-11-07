Novavax: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $18 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.03 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.02 per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

Advertisement

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.50. A year ago, they were trading at $39.40.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVAX

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.