The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Officials responding to oil spill from cargo ship in Hawaii

November 7, 2019 8:57 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a cargo ship has spilled oil into Honolulu Harbor.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class James Connor says local and federal officials are working on cleanup Thursday after a 433-foot (132-meter) container ship spilled oil a day earlier during a fueling operation.

It is not immediately clear how much oil spilled or how much fuel the vessel holds. It’s owned by the U.S. shipping company Matson Inc.

Absorbent material was placed around the ship and about 120 gallons of oil has been recovered so far.

A Coast Guard flight confirmed oil has leaked outside a containment area and is washing ashore across the harbor on Sand Island. Officials say there are no reports of wildlife being injured.

