Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Parsons: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 12, 2019 6:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $56.8 million.

The Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSN

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes