Parsons: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $56.8 million.

The Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

