Performance Food: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

November 6, 2019 7:11 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $36.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $6.24 billion in the period.

Performance Food shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

