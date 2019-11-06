Performance Food: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $36.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $6.24 billion in the period.

Performance Food shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 51% in the last 12 months.

