Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Poland gas company plans to end import deal with Gazprom

November 15, 2019 4:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s state gas company PGNiG says it has notified Russia’s Gazprom that will not extend a long-term deal on gas imports when that deal expires in three years.

The announcement on Friday comes as Poland has been working to reduce its dependence on Russian energy sources. Those efforts include replacing Russian gas with imports from the United States and Norway.

PGNiG said that it had sent Gazprom notice that it will terminate the so-called Yamal contract as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off