PRA Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 7, 2019 6:16 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $25 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 55 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $250 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $254.6 million.

PRA Group shares have increased 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35, a climb of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRAA

