Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Protests in Hong Kong hurt luxury goods sales

November 28, 2019 7:01 am
 
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — Hong Kong’s luxury retailers have been hard hit by pro-democracy protests, which a new study says will permanently change the map of Asian high-end retail.

The study by Bain consultancy released Thursday says that political unrest has cost 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in Hong Kong sales this year.

Bain Partner Claudia D’Arpizio says those sales were absorbed by Chinese spending in mainland China, South Korea and Japan, so Asia still showed growth.

But D’Arpizio said that 1,000 stores owned by luxury brands in Hong Kong are too many for a “market that is no longer a hub for touristic shopping.”

Advertisement

The Hong Kong luxury goods sector is expected to suffer permanent decline due to a combination of factors that already were shifting Chinese spending to the mainland.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders