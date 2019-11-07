Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Qualcomm, SeaWorld rise; Expedia, Party City fall

November 7, 2019 5:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Qualcomm Inc., up $5.35 to $89.98

The chipmaker’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Square Inc., up $3.07 to $64.41

Advertisement

The mobile payments services provider beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Expedia Group Inc., down $37.07 to $98.29

The online travel company’s third-quarter profit fell far short of analysts’ forecasts

DexCom Inc., up $41.58 to $194.70

The medical device company raised its revenue forecast for the year after reporting surprisingly strong third-quarter earnings.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., up $2.80 to $28.60

The theme park operator named Sergio Rivera, an executive from the timeshare and resort industries, as its new CEO.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Cardinal Health Inc., up $1.77 to $53.20

The prescription drug distributor’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Party City Holdco Inc., down $4.10 to $2

The party supplies retailer reported a surprising loss during the third quarter and slashed its profit forecast for the year.

Ralph Lauren Corp., up $14.79 to $115.67

The upscale clothing company handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'