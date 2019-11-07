Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

RLJ Lodging: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 7, 2019 7:01 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $79.2 million, or 46 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 45 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

Advertisement

The company said it had net income of $26.2 million, or 15 cents per share.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

The hotel real estate investment trust posted revenue of $371.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $371.7 million.

RLJ Lodging expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.98 to $2.04 per share.

The company’s shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.08, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RLJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RLJ

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'