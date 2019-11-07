Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Rosetta Stone: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 7, 2019 5:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The foreign language education company posted revenue of $45.5 million in the period.

Rosetta Stone shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RST

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit