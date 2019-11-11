Listen Live Sports

SC nuclear reactor shut down over small coolant system leak

November 11, 2019 7:03 am
 
JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina energy company has shut down one of its nuclear reactors after officials discovered a small leak in the coolant system.

Dominion Energy spokeswoman Rhonda O’Banion told The State on Saturday that the V.C. Summer reactor in Fairfield County is temporarily out of commission as the water leak, possibly from a valve, is addressed. The company says the liquid has not escaped beyond the reactor’s containment building, and there’s no danger to the public.

Dominion spokesman Ken Holt said the company notified the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, but wasn’t required to make any other public notice. He said the plant went offline Thursday.

