Senseonics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 12, 2019 4:48 pm
 
GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 16 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.2 million.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $20 million to $22 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.02. A year ago, they were trading at $3.16.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

