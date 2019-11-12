Senseonics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 16 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.2 million.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $20 million to $22 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.02. A year ago, they were trading at $3.16.

