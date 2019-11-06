Listen Live Sports

Sinclair: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 6, 2019 8:09 am
 
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $60 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.15 per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sinclair said it expects revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.63 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.22 billion to $4.24 billion.

Sinclair shares have risen 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI

