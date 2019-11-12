Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Sotherly Hotels: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 12, 2019 6:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $4.3 million, or 28 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $107,000, or 1 cent per share.

Advertisement

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $42.6 million in the period.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Sotherly Hotels expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.14 to $1.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $184.3 million to $185.8 million.

The company’s shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHO

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends