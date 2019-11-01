Listen Live Sports

South Dakota Keystone XL opponents point to N. Dakota spill

November 1, 2019 6:56 pm
 
Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline in South Dakota are pointing to a significant oil spill in North Dakota to help make their case.

A handful of water permits were up for consideration this week before the state water management board in Pierre. The meetings were contentious enough that the process will be extended to additional meetings in December.

As those meetings were underway, a spill of about 383,000 gallons was reported along the Keystone pipeline in northeastern North Dakota. Faith Spotted Eagle, a member of the Yankton Sioux Tribe, said it was a sharp contrast to assertions that the Keystone XL in South Dakota would be safe.

A spokeswoman for TC Energy, developer of both pipelines, said it’s unfortunate opponents are using the North Dakota spill to claim the Keystone XL would be unsafe.

