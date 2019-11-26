Listen Live Sports

St. Louis County: Missouri allows anti-gay discrimination

November 26, 2019 2:26 pm
 
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Lawyers representing St. Louis County are challenging a $20 million verdict in a gay officer’s lawsuit, claiming it is legal to discriminate against gay people in Missouri.

Police Sgt. Keith Wildhaber alleged in his lawsuit that he had been passed over for a promotion 23 times and was told to “tone down your gayness.” The verdict was announced in October.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the county’s new legal team, the Lewis Rice law firm, is asking a judge to amend the verdict or order a new trial. It argues that Wildhaber brought his suit under the Missouri Human Rights Act, which offers no protection against sexual orientation discrimination.

A spokesman for Page says mediation is still planned with the hope of reaching a settlement.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

