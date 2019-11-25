Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

State police say crash in Maryland injures 9 prisoners

November 25, 2019 12:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Baltimore County that left nine prisoners injured.

Police said in a news release that the prisoners were being transported in a van by a private transportation company. The van was on Interstate 95 when it was rear ended by a passenger vehicle around 8 a.m. Monday.

Police say the prisoners were taken to two Baltimore hospitals, where they remained under police watch. The news release did not describe the severity of their injuries. It says the two correctional officers in the van were not hurt.

The driver of the passenger vehicle wasn’t immediately identified.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn