Student: CVS workers rejected Puerto Rico ID, asked for visa

November 4, 2019 4:19 pm
 
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — CVS is apologizing after employees at an Indiana pharmacy refused to accept a Purdue University student’s Puerto Rico driver’s license as valid identification and questioned his immigration status.

José Guzmán Payano said he was in “shock” when employees at the CVS store in West Lafayette wouldn’t sell him cold medicine even after he presented his U.S. passport. He says they demanded to see a visa. He says a cashier and shift supervisor cited corporate policy that requires customers to show valid ID issued by the U.S., Canada or Mexico.

Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, and Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens.

A CVS spokeswoman says employees at the store have been reminded that identification from Puerto Rico is considered valid.

