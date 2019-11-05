Supernus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $28.9 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $102.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.3 million.

Supernus shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $29.13, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.

