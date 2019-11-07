Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Swedish right-wing radical to be expelled from Poland

November 7, 2019 8:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A government official says Poland will soon expel a Swedish right-wing radical who came to Poland for training on weapons similar to those used in the March shooting attack on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the head of the security services, said Thursday that the man in his early 20s, identified as Anton T., is considered highly dangerous to public security. Authorities say he came to Poland to participate in illegal weapons training and is under arrest pending the expulsion, expected this week.

The man is a one-time member of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement. In 2017, he was sentenced in Sweden to 18 months in prison for providing components for an unexploded device found near a campsite accommodating migrants.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'