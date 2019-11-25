Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Sympathy strikes cause transport disruption in Finland

November 25, 2019 3:58 am
 
< a min read
      

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sympathy strikes across Finland’s transport sector have brought Helsinki to a virtual standstill and prompted flag carrier Finnair to cancel almost 300 flights.

Buses and ferries in the Finnish capital were also being affected by the strikes, which are aimed at showing support to some 10,000 postal workers.

Finnair said Monday its flight cancellations will impact at least 20,000 customers and that the strike will affect “several critical services” at Helsinki’s airport — a hub for Europe-Asia connections.

Postal workers have been on a two-week strike over pay. Talks to reach an agreement failed late Sunday.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear how long the strikes would last.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas