Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Teachers strike shuts down thousands of Dutch schools

November 6, 2019 4:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A daylong strike by Dutch teachers has shut down thousands of schools across the country, the latest mass protest in what is becoming an autumn of discontent in the Netherlands.

Organizers say Wednesday’s strike has forced the closure of more than 4,000 schools nationwide. It follows massive protest demonstrations in recent weeks by farmers and construction workers unhappy at the government’s emissions policies.

The strike went ahead despite the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte last week reaching an agreement with unions and schools to invest an extra 460 million euros ($510 million) in education to tackle a shortage of teachers, improve working conditions and raise salaries.

Unlike the farmers and construction workers who massed in The Hague for demonstrations, teachers are staging smaller protests across the country.

Advertisement

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term