The Associated Press
 
The Latest: Emirates announces $6.4 billion Airbus order

November 18, 2019 4:40 am
 
1 min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Latest on news from the Dubai Air Show (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

The Dubai-based airline Emirates has announced a new order for 20 additional wide-body A350-900 planes in a deal worth $6.4 billion.

This brings the airline’s total order for the aircraft to 50 Airbus A350s costing $16 billion at list price.

The announcement came on Monday at Dubai’s Airshow, the Middle East’s biggest aviation event. It was also the largest order at the biennial airshow that’s seen a slowdown of big purchases by Gulf Mideast carriers.

___

11:10 a.m.

Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier Etihad has partnered with Boeing to launch what they say will be one of the world’s most fuel-efficient long haul airplanes as the company seeks to save costs on fuel and position itself as a more environmentally-conscious choice for travelers.

Etihad’s “Greenliner” is a 787 Dreamliner that will depart on its first route from Abu Dhabi to Brussels next year. Etihad’s CEO Tony Douglas described the aircraft as a flying laboratory for testing that could benefit the entire industry.

As fuel costs eat up a quarter of airline spending, Douglas said Monday the goal of the Greenliner is to be 20% more fuel efficient than other aircraft in Etihad’s fleet.

Aviation accounts for a small but rapidly growing share of greenhouse-gas emissions — about 2.5% worldwide.

